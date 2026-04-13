Youtuber Savukku Shankar's mother passes away

Kamala has been standing with Shankar during his struggle after being arrested multiple times, currently detained under the Goondas Act by the state police, and actively filing petitions in court for her son's cases.

Recently, she had approached the Madras High Court seeking relief and medical consideration for him during his imprisonment. Last year, she was even targeted during an attack on their house, where she was allegedly harassed by a group, when the gang threw sewage in their house.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami expressed his grief in a statement, claiming that she had faced severe suffering and mental distress at the hands of the Tamil Nadu police, as well as DMK and alliance party workers, solely because her son spoke against the DMK government.