YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar discharged from hospital

CHENNAI: YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar, who was hospitalised following chest pain, was discharged and returned home on Tuesday.

Sharing the update on his X account, he wrote, "After treatment for cardiac problems, I am discharged and fine now. I thank my doctors, friends and well wishers for the wishes and prayers. I have been advised rest and will start working very soon (sic)."

On October 12 evening, Shankar was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani following sudden chest pain, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

On September 25, the YouTuber who was incarcerated for months in various cases, walked out of jail after the Supreme Court ordered his immediate release after the Tamil Nadu government told the court that the state’s advisory board had revoked his detention under the Goondas Act.