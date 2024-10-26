YouTuber Irfan expresses regret over childbirth vlog

CHENNAI: YouTuber Irfan has written to the state health department expressing regret following the controversy over his vlog showing him cutting the umbilical cord of their newborn during childbirth.

In his letter, he clarified that he did not intend any harm and that he respected medical regulations. Currently abroad, he conveyed this message through his assistant, according to Thanthi TV.

Irfan and his wife Aaliya welcomed their child on July 24 at a private hospital in Chennai. Following the birth, Irfan shared a video from the operation theatre showing the moment he cut the umbilical cord, which sparked a controversy.

In response, the state health department directed the hospital to cease operations for 10 days and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine.

Additionally, officials from the Rural Health Department filed a complaint at the Semmancheri police station, seeking action against both Dr Nivethitha, who attended the delivery, and Irfan. The YouTuber was also served a notice regarding the incident.