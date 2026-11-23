CHENNAI: YouTuber Bayilvan Ranganathan was questioned by the Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch in Chennai following a complaint by actor Arjun alleging that defamatory remarks had been made against his eldest daughter, Aishwarya, on social media.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Arjun had lodged a complaint in person at the Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s office on November 19, seeking action against those allegedly spreading false and defamatory information about his daughter.
The complaint reportedly followed claims circulated on social media platforms, including YouTube, in which Ranganathan allegedly referred to Aishwarya as an alcoholic.
Following the complaint, Ranganathan appeared at the Commissioner’s office and was questioned by cybercrime officials as part of the investigation.
Aishwarya, who is an actor, is married to actor Umapathy. Police are also investigating others who may have been involved in circulating the alleged defamatory content. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.