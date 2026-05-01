Youths attack college student with liquor bottle in Vanagaram, probe ongoing

CHENNAI: A first-year college student sustained injuries after a group of youths attacked him with a liquor bottle while trying to attack his friend in Vanagaram on Wednesday.
The injured student, Ashwin, is a resident of Mettukuppam and was pursuing a B.Sc. in Computer Science at a private college in the city.
Ashwin was with his friend, Surya, when two youths confronted them and attempted to attack Surya with a machete.
Surya fled, and the duo chased after him, following which the assailants attacked Ashwin with a liquor bottle, causing a deep injury behind his right ear.
Based on Ashwin's complaint, the Vanagaram police registered a case and began an investigation. Further investigation is in progress.