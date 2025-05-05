Youth seriously injured after falling from train near Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: A young man sustained serious injuries after accidentally falling from a moving train near Nungambakkam in Chennai on Monday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred on a train that was travelling from Tambaram towards the Beach station.

The youth is said to have fallen off the train while it was in transit.

Following the incident, the train was halted immediately, and railway police were notified about the severely injured individual.

Further details awaited.