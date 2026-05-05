Youth run over by speeding car on Koyambedu flyover

According to the police, the car was travelling from Maduravoyal toward Arumbakkam on Poonamallee High Road when the youth suddenly walked across the road on the Koyambedu flyover and came under the vehicle that was moving at a high speed.

Passersby rushed him to Kilpauk Government Hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and are investigating to ascertain his identity. The police are perusing the CCTV footage from the area to find the circumstances that led to the accident. They sent the body for post-mortem and detained the car driver.