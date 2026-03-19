Youth run over by school bus near Ponneri dies

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth was killed after a speeding bus knocked down his two-wheeler near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as R Venkatesh, a resident of Pestha Street in Arani.
The incident occurred around 5.40 PM when Venkatesh was riding his motorcycle toward a church at the Thamaraipakkam junction.
While he was riding along GN Chetty Street, a private school bus hit his bike from behind, after which he lost his balance and fell. The front wheels of the bus ran over him.
Passersby rushed him to the Ponneri GH, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The Arani police have registered a case against the driver of the bus.