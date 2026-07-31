Youth poses as Customs officer, escapes with gold chain at Chennai airport

After realising they had been cheated, Nandagopal approached Customs officials, who confirmed that no officer had seized the package. He then lodged a complaint with the Airport Police.

The police examined CCTV footage and identified the suspect as a man frequently seen operating as a bike taxi rider and taxi broker at the airport. On Friday night, Mushraf appeared at the airport police station with his lawyer and surrendered. During questioning, he admitted that he had noticed the gold necklace while waiting for customers outside the terminal, impersonated a Customs officer, and escaped with the jewellery.

He also handed over the stolen necklace to the police. Following his confession, the airport police arrested him, recovered the gold, and produced him before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.