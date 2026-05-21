Youth murdered for demanding stolen phone in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a five-member gang in Triplicane on Wednesday after he confronted them over his stolen mobile phone. Icehouse police arrested all five accused and altered the case from attempted murder to murder.
On Monday, Ajay (19) of Ram Nagar, Triplicane, was standing near his house when the gang arrived on a two-wheeler and attacked him with knives and swords. He suffered critical injuries.
Ajay was first rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment on Wednesday. The police arrested Dhanush (20), Rajkumar (23), Karthi (19), Mukesh (19), and Kameswaran (28), all from Hanumanthapuram, Triplicane.
Investigation revealed that on Sunday night, Ajay was resting at Marina Beach when Dhanush and Rajkumar allegedly stole his phone. After realizing the theft, Ajay went to their house demanding its return.
Enraged by the confrontation, the accused and their associates later attacked him near his residence. Following Ajay's death, the police altered the case to murder. The five were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. Further probe is under way.