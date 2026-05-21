Youth murdered for demanding stolen phone in Chennai

On Monday, Ajay (19) of Ram Nagar, Triplicane, was standing near his house when the gang arrived on a two-wheeler and attacked him with knives and swords. He suffered critical injuries.

Ajay was first rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment on Wednesday. The police arrested Dhanush (20), Rajkumar (23), Karthi (19), Mukesh (19), and Kameswaran (28), all from Hanumanthapuram, Triplicane.