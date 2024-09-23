Youth murdered by his friends over ganja payment near Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his friends during a quarrel for not returning their money near Kelambakkam.

The deceased was Abdul Majith of Thumbaipatti in Virudhunagar was working in a car shed in Thaiyur for the past five months.

From Wednesday onwards Abdul was missing and his mobile phone was switched off.

Since Abdul had been missing for two days on Thursday night the car shed owner Vadivel filed a missing complaint at the Kelambakkam police station.

The police during the investigation found that Abdul's bike was parked in his friend's house.

The police also found Abdul had spoken to seven of his friends on phone on Wednesday evening.

Soon the police arrested his friends Mohan (20), Sagayaraj (20), Vimalraj (20), Rahul (24), Sethu (23), Srikanth (20), Abilesh (22) and Ruban (18) of Thaiyur.

During the inquiry, police found that on Wednesday evening Abdul and eight of his friends had consumed liquor on a ground in the locality. During that time his friends asked for Rs 10,000 which Abdul had to pay them for ganja.

Soon an argument broke out between them and during a heated argument, they attacked Abdul using wooden logs and he fell unconscious and died on the spot.

Soon the friends buried his body in a forest area on the Thaiyur-Kaayar road and escaped from the spot.

On Monday the police retrieved the body in front of Thiruporur Tahsildar Venkatraman and sent it to the Chengalpattu GH for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.