Youth held with ganja escapes from custody in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth, who was picked by the police on Thursday (October 1) for alleged ganja possession, escaped from the police vehicle when he was taken for medical check-up.
On Thursday, personnel from Muthialpet station who were on patrol duty near the Prakasam Road - Vinayagar Koil junction in Mannadi noticed two youth loitering suspiciously and detained them for questioning.
Upon search, police seized 100 grams of ganja from their possession. The duo was taken to the station for inquiry. One of them was identified as Jeevan (21) of Mannadi and the other youth is a minor.
The police took them for medical examination to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital before producing them before the court.
When the vehicle stopped for a signal near the hospital roundabout, Jeevan, who was seated inside, distracted the policemen and escaped.
The personnel chased him, but he managed to flee, police sources said.
The police produced only the 17-year-old boy before the court and sent him to a Juvenile Observation Home. A special search is on to nab Jeevan.