Youth held with ganja escapes from custody in Chennai

On Thursday, personnel from Muthialpet station who were on patrol duty near the Prakasam Road - Vinayagar Koil junction in Mannadi noticed two youth loitering suspiciously and detained them for questioning.

Upon search, police seized 100 grams of ganja from their possession. The duo was taken to the station for inquiry. One of them was identified as Jeevan (21) of Mannadi and the other youth is a minor.