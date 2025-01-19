Youth held for snatching mobile phone of woman out on walk in KK Nagar

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Jan 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-19 00:31:15  )
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A youth was arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a woman on her evening walk in KK Nagar. The victim, E Ammu (52) was walking near her house on January 7 when the incident happened.

    The accused who trailed the woman in a motorbike took her by surprise snatched her mobile phone and fled. The woman raised alarms, but before help arrived, the suspect fled the scene.

    Ammu filed a complaint at the K K Nagar Police station. Police teams reviewed CCTVs at the scene of the crime and in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspect.

    After investigations, Police arrested G Sathya (25) of Teynampet on Saturday. The stolen mobile phone and the two-wheeler used in the crime were also recovered from him. Sathya was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

    Police said that the accused is a serial offender and he already has five cases against him.

    snatchingKK Nagarmotorbike
    DTNEXT Bureau

