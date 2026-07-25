Youth groups march in Chennai demanding protection of wetlands

The march comes amid a wave of youth-led protests across the country over concerns related to corruption, education and the future of young Indians.

According to the organisers, the same generation that refuses to accept the loss of its educational opportunities is unwilling to stand by as ecosystems that determine the quality of life for future generations are destroyed.

One of the organisers, art activist Benisha B M, said the proposed Mamallan Reservoir had become a key environmental test for the ruling TVK government.

The organisers claimed that months after coming to power, the government had neither paused the project for an independent scientific review nor addressed concerns raised by ecologists, fishers and coastal scientists.