Youth from Little Mount kills self after losing money in online rummy

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man died by suicide allegedly after he lost money meant for his mother's cancer treatment by playing online rummy, at his residence in Little Mount.

The deceased identified as D Akash has completed a catering course and was employed in the food industry.

His father died eight years ago and Akash lived with his mother and elder brother at their house.

After learning that he had lost his savings in online rummy, his mother scolded him.

Akash left the home on Friday and never returned. On searching, Akash's brother found him dead in the room on the terrace of their house. Kotturpuram Police sent Akash's body for autopsy.