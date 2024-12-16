Begin typing your search...

    Youth disguised as attendant steals patient's mobile phone at Royapettah GH

    On the morning of December 11, he noticed his phone was missing and filed a complaint with the police

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2024 8:30 PM IST
    Youth disguised as attendant steals patients mobile phone at Royapettah GH
    Government Royapettah Hospital

    CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing an in-patient's mobile phone at the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH).

    Mohammed Javed of Royapettah assumed the disguise of a patient's attendant and roamed the hospital wards. He stole the mobile phone of D Madurai (48) of Palavakkam.

    Madurai was undergoing treatment at the hospital. On the morning of December 11, he noticed his phone was missing and filed a complaint with the police.

    The GRH Police registered a case and used the CCTV footage to zero in on the suspect. Mohammed was traced and nabbed on Sunday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

    Further investigations are ongoing to find out if he was involved in similar incidents in GRH or other government hospitals.

    Government Royapettah HospitalarrestTheft case
    DTNEXT Bureau

