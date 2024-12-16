Youth disguised as attendant steals patient's mobile phone at Royapettah GH

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing an in-patient's mobile phone at the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH).

Mohammed Javed of Royapettah assumed the disguise of a patient's attendant and roamed the hospital wards. He stole the mobile phone of D Madurai (48) of Palavakkam.

Madurai was undergoing treatment at the hospital. On the morning of December 11, he noticed his phone was missing and filed a complaint with the police.

The GRH Police registered a case and used the CCTV footage to zero in on the suspect. Mohammed was traced and nabbed on Sunday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigations are ongoing to find out if he was involved in similar incidents in GRH or other government hospitals.