Youth dies after being hit by falling slab in Foreshore Estate

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man, S Syed Ghulaam, died after being hit by a falling window slab in Foreshore Estate in Chennai.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm Wednesday when Syed Ghulaam was walking near his residence in the third block of the estate. A window slab from the third floor of a nearby building fell on his head, causing severe injuries.

Locals rushed Syed Ghulaam to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Syed Gulaam worked as an electrician in a private company in Parry's corner and was returning home when the incident happened.

His relatives protested by blocking the road, demanding immediate action, stated a report from Thanthi TV.

In order to stop other accidents, the family has demanded that the area's damaged residential buildings be repaired quickly.

In addition, they called for the government to give a family member a job as part of the compensation for the loss of the young man.

It is reported that the MLA has promised to provide a government job to a family member as a gesture of support.

Meanwhile, the protest caused severe traffic disruptions on Santhome High Road, with the road remaining blocked for nearly an hour and a half.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and working on a plan to address the building's safety issues.

(With inputs from Online desk)