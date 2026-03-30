Youth arrested in Chennai after failed bank robbery

CHENNAI: The Ashok Nagar police arrested a 26-year-old man for attempting to break into a private bank in West Mambalam earlier this month, officials said.
The accused, Moses Sounder of Tiruvannamalai, was held after CCTV footage helped investigators zero in on him. On March 5, cleaning staff at the bank found three locks missing from the shutter, and alerted the bank authorities, who found that the records were strewn, but cash and jewellery were untouched, suggesting a failed theft.
Ashok Nagar Police said that Moses, employed at a local firm, had scouted the bank and used the cutter to remove the locks on the night of March 4. A cutting machine, blades, wires and two mobile phones were recovered from Moses.