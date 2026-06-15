Youth arrested for stalking college student in Washermenpet

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stalking and harassing a college student in Washermenpet.
According to the police, a 20-year-old woman from Tondiarpet, who is in her third year of college, filed a complaint at the Washermenpet All Women Police Station, in which she stated that a man who runs a meat shop near Nethaji Nagar market had been teasing her every day as she walked home from the bus stop in the evenings.
He allegedly followed her repeatedly and attempted to talk to her, despite her disinterest. Based on her complaint, police registered a case under sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. Subsequently, a police team arrested the accused, identified as Afroz (26) of Tondiarpet. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.