Youth arrested for bike theft in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested for bike theft by the Aminjikarai police on Saturday. The arrested person, R Ajith, a platform dweller had stolen the two-wheeler parked outside a house in Aminjikarai on the night of December 16.

The complainant, D Rajesh Kumar (34), is a cable TV operator who lives on Arasamaram Street in Aminjikarai. Last Monday, he had parked his bike outside his uncle's house on the same street and went home. The next morning, the bike went missing after which Rajesh Kumar filed a police complaint.

After perusing the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, the police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested Ajith. The probe revealed that his accomplice escaped. Ajith already has a criminal case against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.