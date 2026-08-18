Your frame, your story: Global call for photographers is back

CHENNAI: Photography is getting a wider frame in Chennai as the CPB (Chennai Photo Biennale) International Open Call returns for its third edition, inviting photographers and lens-based artists from across the world to submit works without the restriction of a prescribed theme.
Launched on August 19, World Photography Day, in partnership with SIGMA India (Shetala Agencies Pvt Ltd), the open call will accept submissions until October 31, 2026 Selected works will be exhibited in Chennai in January-February 2027.
The third edition builds on the response to the previous two editions, which received more than 15,000 image submissions from over 40 countries. More than 160 photographers have been exhibited through the initiative, drawing over one lakh visitors across venues in Chennai.
Open to artists of all ages and from anywhere in the world, the call does not prescribe a particular theme. Submissions can explore photography across nature, portraiture, documentary, landscape, still life, conceptual and experimental practices. While the work must be rooted in photography or a lens-based practice, artists can also incorporate other forms such as painting, sculpture, sound, literature and performance.
“Now in its third edition, the CPB International Photography Open Call has grown into an incredibly inclusive and accessible platform for photographers — from passionate amateurs and emerging voices to established practitioners,” says Varun Gupta, Director, Chennai Photo Biennale. “With each edition, we’ve tried to make the opportunity more meaningful, not just through recognition and visibility, but by creating real opportunities for photographers to have their work seen, discussed and exhibited.”
This year’s jury includes Bhavna Kakkar, founder of Latitude 28 and Take on Art; artist and curator Charan Singh; independent photographer and educator Indrajit Khambe; Nat Geo Explorer and World Press Photo winner Senthil Kumaran.
The open call will also be accompanied by a live Q&A on August 19 at 5 pm , followed by a panel discussion titled Photography Now on September 5.