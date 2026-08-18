Your frame, your story: Global call for photographers is back

Launched on August 19, World Photography Day, in partnership with SIGMA India (Shetala Agencies Pvt Ltd), the open call will accept submissions until October 31, 2026 Selected works will be exhibited in Chennai in January-February 2027.

The third edition builds on the response to the previous two editions, which received more than 15,000 image submissions from over 40 countries. More than 160 photographers have been exhibited through the initiative, drawing over one lakh visitors across venues in Chennai.