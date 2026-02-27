Young woman found murdered in Ramapuram; cousin arrested

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old woman was found beaten to death on the terrace of her house in Ramapuram, prompting police to arrest her cousin in connection with the murder.
The victim, Pushpa, a resident of Sendhamizh Nagar Extension in Ramapuram, was living separately from her husband due to personal differences and was staying with her family.
On Wednesday, Pushpa was discovered dead on the terrace of her home. Ramapuram police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.
During the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as Karthik (34), a tailor from Valasaravakkam and Pushpa’s cousin. Karthik was arrested on Friday in Thiruvannamalai, where he had been hiding.
Police revealed that Karthik and Pushpa had an illicit relationship. However, a recent dispute arose when Karthik objected to the inclusion of Pushpa’s estranged husband’s name in the wedding invitation of Pushpa’s younger sister. This led to a heated argument between them on the day of the incident, during which Karthik allegedly beat Pushpa to death.
Further investigation is ongoing.