Young artists brings nature's patterns to international exhibition at Chennai's DakshinaChitra

The three-month project began when the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust’s Nature Education and Conservation division, Nature Ed, approached Diana with a proposal for a biodiversity walk. Instead of treating it as a one-day field trip, Diana wanted the children to take what they observed back to the studio and develop it into an exhibition.

“We went on a biodiversity walk with the Nature Ed team. The children walked into the Irular settlement across the bank, and we saw tessellated scales on snake skin, ladybugs, turtle shells, red chameleon, birds, insects and many more things. The children started observing the patterns in nature. We brought those observations back into the art studio and took the learning further,” says Diana.

The children then explored ideas such as MC Escher’s tessellations, fractals, mathematical patterns in art, bioluminescent ecosystems, conservation and wildlife. What started as an observation exercise gradually became a deeper exploration of how patterns occur in the natural world.