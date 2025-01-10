Young artistes focus on becoming well-rounded and devoted, says Bhavya Ramachandran

CHENNAI: The Margazhi music and dance season always brought a host of Indian artistes from around the world to Chennai, and one such talented performer is Bhavya Ramachandran, a Bharatanatyam dancer based in Toronto, Canada. By profession, Bhavya is a Chartered Accountant, but her true passion lies in the art of dance. She recently performed a Bharatanatyam recital at the Music Academy Dance Festival. We caught up with this multi-talented artiste to learn more about her performance and her thoughts on how the festival has evolved.

Bhavya’s journey in Bharatanatyam began at the age of four under the guidance of the renowned Kalaimamani Vazhuvoor R. Samraj. For the past 20 years, she has been a regular performer during the Margazhi season in Chennai. "It’s always a joy to return to Chennai during this season and perform in front of such a warm and appreciative audience," she shares.

For her recent recital, Bhavya presented a performance that showcased the choreographed compositions of her guru, Dr Padma Subrahmanyam. “One of the highlights of the recital was a rendition of a popular Carnatic Pancharatna Kriti, which paid homage to the great saints and devotees. In light of the ongoing geopolitical crisis, I felt this particular item was especially fitting, as it sought the blessings of these revered figures for restoring world peace,” she says.

Bhavya has witnessed the remarkable evolution of the festival. "The festival has truly expanded beyond Chennai. It is now recognised internationally, with artistes from other states and even abroad coming to perform. Each year, the festival grows in grandeur, with innovative presentations across all art forms, whether it’s music concerts or dance performances. Even the audience has become more diverse and enthusiastic, and the entire event has become increasingly inclusive," she tells DT Next.

As a seasoned Bharatanatyam artiste, Bhavya observes that today’s young artistes have become more aware and conscious of their art forms. "They are now focused on becoming well-rounded artistes. Young performers are more devoted, committed, and aware of the technical and emotional depth their craft demands," she concludes.