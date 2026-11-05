Yellow surge pushes Chennai Metro Rail to highest-ever monthly ridership

According to CMRL, the Green and Blue Lines together accounted for 1,02,40,136 passengers in October, while the 14.64-km Yellow Line, connecting Poonamallee Bypass with Vadapalani via Porur Junction, recorded 5,83,272 passengers. The Yellow Line comprises 11 elevated stations and has added a new travel corridor to the city's Metro network.

The month's highest single-day ridership was recorded on October 16, when 4,51,705 passengers travelled by Metro. The figures indicate sustained patronage across the existing network, along with growing usage of the newly introduced corridor.

The October ridership also marks a significant increase compared with the previous months. The Metro network had recorded 74.06 lakh passengers in June, followed by 1.06 crore in July, and 1.04 crore in August. The ridership stood at 1 crore in September before climbing to 1.08 crore in October. The latest figures show that the ridership has consistently remained above the one-crore mark for four consecutive months.