Year-long celebration: University of Madras to mark 170 years of legacy

Founded in 1857 during the British era, the university has played a significant role in the growth of higher education and research in the country and has produced several scholars, leaders and professionals.

The year-long celebrations will involve heads of departments, faculty members, staff and students across the university’s five campuses.

As part of the programme, ‘UoM – Acumen 170’ will feature an e-poster competition, while sports activities, including cricket and badminton competitions, will be held under the same theme.