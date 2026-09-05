Year-long celebration: University of Madras to mark 170 years of legacy

CHENNAI: The University of Madras, one of India’s oldest institutions of higher education, will mark its entry into its 170th year on September 5, with a year-long series of academic, cultural, sports, media and social awareness programmes under the banner ‘UoM – Legacy 170’.
Founded in 1857 during the British era, the university has played a significant role in the growth of higher education and research in the country and has produced several scholars, leaders and professionals.
The year-long celebrations will involve heads of departments, faculty members, staff and students across the university’s five campuses.
As part of the programme, ‘UoM – Acumen 170’ will feature an e-poster competition, while sports activities, including cricket and badminton competitions, will be held under the same theme.
The cultural segment, ‘UoM – Mosaic 170’, will provide students a platform to showcase their talents through dance, music and literary events. ‘UoM – Thirai 170’ will focus on media and encourage participants to create reels and short videos.
The university will also organise an ‘Education for All Awareness Marathon’ under ‘UoM – Awaken 170’, aimed at highlighting the importance of education and social awareness.
Through ‘Legacy 170’, the university seeks to celebrate its rich heritage while engaging its academic community in activities reflecting its present achievements and future aspirations.
University of Madras Registrar Prof Dr Rita John said a 25-member team had been formed to coordinate and organise the events scheduled throughout the year.