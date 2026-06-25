'Y64 - Whispers of Unseen' a look into the world of Indian yoginis

For Beena, the project began with a fascination for the Chausath Yoginis, a group of 64 goddess figures associated with ancient circular temples found in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. "I started painting the 64 Yoginis in 2015. Many of these temples are in a devastated condition today and I wanted to document them," says Beena.

Known for her geometric and abstract works, Beena found herself stepping out of her comfort zone while working on the Yogini series. What began as an artistic exploration soon grew into something much larger. As her research deepened, she began travelling to Yogini temples and documenting the sites. Filmmaker Jain Joseph joined the project and what was initially intended as a record of the journey gradually transformed into a documentary. "Jain felt the film needed a thread connecting everything together.

My paintings became that thread. Otherwise, it would have remained a historical documentary about the temples," adds the artist.