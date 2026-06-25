'Y64 - Whispers of Unseen' a look into the world of Indian yoginis

CHENNAI: What began as a series of paintings in 2015 has now evolved into a documentary that explores history, spirituality and art. Chennai-based artist Beena Unnikrishnan's ‘Y64 - Whispers of Unseen’ recently had its maiden festival screening at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), bringing to audiences a journey that started with the 64 Yoginis and led her across some of India's lesser-known temple sites.
For Beena, the project began with a fascination for the Chausath Yoginis, a group of 64 goddess figures associated with ancient circular temples found in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. "I started painting the 64 Yoginis in 2015. Many of these temples are in a devastated condition today and I wanted to document them," says Beena.
Known for her geometric and abstract works, Beena found herself stepping out of her comfort zone while working on the Yogini series. What began as an artistic exploration soon grew into something much larger. As her research deepened, she began travelling to Yogini temples and documenting the sites. Filmmaker Jain Joseph joined the project and what was initially intended as a record of the journey gradually transformed into a documentary. "Jain felt the film needed a thread connecting everything together.
My paintings became that thread. Otherwise, it would have remained a historical documentary about the temples," adds the artist.
We are talking about 64 feminine energies that exist in both men and women. It is not about women alone. These are qualities and energies present in all of us
Beena Unnikrishnan, curator
The documentary took nearly four years to complete. “During that time, the team travelled extensively, documenting temple sites and meeting practitioners, scholars and others connected to the Yogini tradition. The film explores not only the history of the temples but also the ideas and philosophies associated with them.”
For Beena, however, the project is not limited to spirituality. "We are talking about 64 feminine energies that exist in both men and women. It is not about women alone. These are qualities and energies present in all of us," she says.
The artist describes the entire experience as a journey guided by curiosity. "My passion for art took me on this path. One thing led to another. The paintings led me to the temples, the temples led to the documentary and the documentary opened up many more conversations," says Beena.
Stills from the documentryThe Government of Madhya Pradesh supported the project, which holds particular significance as some of India's most prominent Yogini temples are located in the state. After completing the documentary, Beena continued taking the project to audiences across the country. She travelled through multiple states, organising exhibitions of her Yogini paintings alongside preview screenings of the film. "I have travelled across many cities with the paintings and the documentary. The response has been very encouraging. A lot of people have appreciated the work," she says.
What has stood out for her is the diversity of people connecting with the project. "It is not only spiritual seekers who are interested. Artists, students and people from different backgrounds have responded to it. The more people who see the film, the happier I am," she smiles.
At its heart, Y64 - Whispers of Unseen is an attempt to introduce audiences to a lesser-known aspect of India's cultural heritage while also encouraging conversations about balance and coexistence. "I want people to understand that these ideas have existed in Indian culture for centuries. The film is not about male or female. It is about coexistence and understanding how different energies work together. That is what creates a community," sums up Beena.