Writers seek High Court -monitored probe into purchase of fake books from two publishers

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the signatories alleged that Akal Vilakku and Phoenix Publication, which operate from the same address, had compiled material available online across various subjects and published them under fictitious authors' names, with several errors. They also alleged that the prices of these books were several times higher than those of comparable publications.

The issue came to light following social media posts by writer Balasubramanian Ponraj on October 17 and artist Sundaran Murugesan on October 24, followed by an article by writer Perumal Murugan published in an online magazine on November 6.

The signatories, including former Madras high court judge D Hari Paranthaman, researchers S V Rajadurai and R Balakrishnan, former vice-chancellor L Jawahar Nesan and Prof V Arasu, said the alleged fraud had not only caused financial loss to the government but also deprived genuine writers and researchers of space in public libraries.