World Chocolate Day special: Chennai chocolatiers insist on quality despite soaring cocoa prices

Poor cocoa harvests in West Africa, changing weather patterns and supply shortages have driven cocoa prices to record highs over the past year, leaving chocolatiers to absorb rising costs or pass them on to consumers.

In Chennai, however, bean-to-bar chocolate makers and pastry chefs say that while prices have increased, cutting corners is not an option. For L Nitin Chordia, chocolate taster and co-founder of Kocoatrait Sustainable Chocolates and Cocoashala, the conversation around chocolate should begin with understanding what consumers are actually buying.

"People often confuse handmade chocolates with handcrafted chocolates. Handmade chocolates are usually the ones sold in tourist destinations, where large chocolate blocks are melted and moulded into smaller pieces. Most of these use compound chocolate. Handcrafted or craft chocolates are very different. They begin with sourcing quality cocoa beans and every stage of production is carefully monitored,” says Nitin.

According to him, the difference between handcrafted and mass-produced chocolate starts long before the chocolate reaches the mould. "We work with fine cocoa beans and produce chocolate in small batches. From roasting and refining to conching, tempering and moulding, every step is carefully controlled. This preserves the natural complexity of cocoa and gives the chocolate greater depth of flavour, aroma and texture."

Mass-produced chocolates are designed for consistency and long shelf life. "They often contain more additives, preservatives and flavouring agents. Craft chocolate focuses on allowing the cocoa itself to speak. No two handcrafted chocolates are ever completely identical and that's part of their charm. Every batch reflects the skill of the chocolatier,” he smiles.

Working closely with cocoa farmers is equally important, says Nitin. "There is no option for a chocolate maker but to improve quality at the farm level. We spend a good amount of time working with farmers to improve post-harvest practices because that's where good chocolate begins."

As cocoa prices continue to rise globally, maintaining that quality has become increasingly challenging. Nitin believes consumers are aware of the value of craft chocolate. "People are becoming more interested in where their chocolate comes from and how it is made. Familiar flavours still dominate the market, but I think the future will see more people appreciating chocolates with higher cocoa percentages."

Among Kocoatrait's offerings, Nitin counts Masala Chai as one of his favourite dark chocolates because of the way the flavours evolve as he eats it. He also prefers the Irish Cream Coffee and Filter Coffee dark milk chocolates.

Outside Kocoatrait, Nitin says he enjoys Paul & Mike's Capers coated with milk chocolate for its ingredient quality and balance, Ziaho's 3 Berry bar for its use of quality ingredients and Anuttama's Bella Tharai for its flavour balance and familiarity.