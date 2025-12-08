World Brownie Day: Bitter costs, better brownies

CHENNAI: World Brownie Day usually arrives with unrestrained indulgence on December 8. The comforting scent of cocoa, the promise of a fudgy square, the nostalgia of a dessert that needs no introduction. But this year, the celebration carries a subtle shift in flavour. With chocolate prices climbing to historic highs, driven by climate disruptions and dwindling global supply, the beloved brownie is undergoing an unexpected evolution.

“This is an exciting time. Rising chocolate prices aren’t here to limit us. They’re here to push us to rethink, innovate, and bring more of ourselves into our desserts. If anything, this is the moment where brownies finally discover who they can really be,” says Shriram Rajendran, chef-entrepreneur.

In professional kitchens and neighbourhood cafés, chefs are being pushed toward reinvention: coaxing depth from browned butter, jaggery, malt, carob, roasted fruits, and earthy grains that stand in for the chocolate we’ve long taken for granted. Surprisingly, diners are leaning in, willing to explore brownies that are lighter on cocoa but richer in imagination. Scarcity, it seems, is reshaping creativity.

“People use coffee to activate the chocolate notes. Exploring contrasting flavours like orange with chocolate or biscoff with chocolate also works,” says chef Cheruba Nelson, known for her brownies.

She notes that many chefs have started leaning towards chocolate compounds, though these don’t fully capture the taste. Reducing chocolate, increasing cocoa, or masking the mixture with sugar does affect the end dish. “A perfect brownie should have a crackly crust, a chewy middle, and a strong base. If trying new variants, we should make sure the texture doesn’t get dry,” she shares.

Shriram Rajendran

Better variants

Reducing dependency on chocolate, chefs have ventured into creative paths, using spiced or fruit-based versions. “Walnut brownie, banana brownie, raspberry cheesecake brownie, salted caramel brownie, and many more are our recent innovations,” shares Ezhil Raj, head chef at The Mayflower. “These offerings have allowed us to explore flavour territories beyond traditional chocolate brownies, giving customers new choices while protecting the business from volatile ingredient markets. Several of these items now compete directly with our classic brownies in terms of sales.”

Cheruba suggests using cocoa nibs, a superfood. “It has a chocolaty, nutty flavour and could be a good alternative. But when it comes to gooey brownies, nothing can replace chocolate,” she recommends.

Chef Shriram takes a positive view, feeling that brownies don’t have to rely on a mountain of cocoa to feel dark, warm, and comforting. “Espresso, chicory, and roasted barley bring the roast. Black sesame or roasted jackfruit seeds give you that bittersweet complexity. Browned butter, cocoa butter, and nut butters, that’s your luxurious mouthfeel. And jaggery, malt, even a whisper of miso, that’s where the depth comes from. Put all of them together, and you realise you can create the emotion of chocolate without depending entirely on chocolate itself,” he elucidates. He also highlights ingredients like carob, malted barley, jaggery, and browned butter.

Cheruba Nelson

Innovation in the house

With the world transforming every day, it’s time for brownies to evolve. Cheruba agrees: brownie is at the reinvention stage, and people are pushing boundaries for the better. “People are experimenting with gluten-free, vegan, high-protein, and matcha profiles, which are quite interesting,” she adds.

The rise in chocolate prices is a hot topic globally, and as someone who works with chocolate daily, Shriram sees how it’s becoming a precious ingredient in pastry. “Honestly, I don’t see this as a setback. In India, this moment is pushing us to move beyond the old idea of loading more chocolate and instead ask, what actually makes a dessert delicious? Our palate is maturing. People want intensity, nuance, and better flavour, not just sweetness. Chocolate is no longer the whole story; it’s becoming a beautifully crafted character in a much bigger cast,” he affirms.

Customer satisfaction

Customers are becoming more aware of what they relish, paying attention to ingredients, taste, and texture. They welcome innovative flavours, but only when they strike the right chord. “While chocolate brownies still dominate our sales, more customers are now actively exploring alternative flavours and lighter formats. We’re noticing a growing openness toward nut-based, fruit-forward, caramel, and even spiced variants—options that offer indulgence without relying solely on chocolate. Many customers now look for something less dense or less chocolate-heavy,” explains Ezhil Raj.

He observes a drastic shift, especially among young consumers. “They’re more experimental, curious about new combinations, and willing to try globally inspired flavour profiles. This behavioural change has played a major role in diversifying our brownie portfolio. As a result, even during fluctuations in chocolate pricing, our overall demand has remained stable,” he adds.

Ezhil Raj

Business perspective

Restaurateurs and café owners foresee brownies shifting from a chocolate-heavy indulgence to a more ingredient-diverse category. At The Mayflower, Ezhil Raj reveals that non-chocolate brownies and dessert bars now contribute nearly one-third of total brownie sales, a dramatic increase compared to previous years. “This trend is supported by increased sales of spiced and fruit-forward variants, a growing young demographic that enjoys adventurous, globally inspired flavour profiles, and the strong performance of seasonal and fusion-based limited editions,” he states.

From a business standpoint, diversification reduces dependency on a single ingredient, opens up immense room for creativity, and broadens the customer base.

A better road for the future

Looking ahead, Shriram thinks the brownies of tomorrow will have personalities of their own. Jaggery or coconut sugar will bring a new kind of sweetness; browned butter and nut pastes will shape richness; roasted barley, coffee, and sesame will provide depth. “Ragi, buckwheat, and jackfruit seed flour will define structure. And small touches - miso, koji, long pepper, ginger, chilli, smoked salt - will bring a quiet kind of drama,” he predicts.

Cheruba believes that, even with all these innovations, the brownie will remain a classic.

This World Brownie Day, the indulgent dessert is no longer just a chocolate fix; it’s a story of adaptation, innovation, and the delicious possibilities that emerge when tradition meets constraint.

Way to sustainable profit

Strengthen supplier partnerships by locking in periodic bulk purchases and exploring different sources for premium cocoa and couverture. This helps stabilise procurement costs without compromising quality.

Work on recipe optimisation - fine-tuning ratios, reducing wastage, improving baking efficiency, and ensuring every batch delivers maximum flavour with minimal resource loss.

Analyse SKU performance and pricing strategy.