Workshop on sign language held at Stanley Medical College Hospital

CHENNAI: Staff and students of the ENT department at the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital were taught sign language at a workshop on Monday, to commemorate International Sign Language Day (today) and the ongoing International Week of the Deaf.

This year, the theme of the International Sign Language Day is 'Sign up for Sign Language Rights.'

According to Dr Gowri Shankar, head of the department of ENT at the hospital, it is important to create awareness about the application of sign languages for easy communication with hearing-impaired people. It can also promote knowledge on the prevention and management of deafness.

"We are aware of hearing aids, cochlear implants, and other issues but it is equally important to understand sign language as it is part of the rehabilitation of people with hearing loss or disabilities. Sign language is a common language used in hospital setups. If we, as staff members, understand sign language, we can communicate efficiently and treat patients better," the doctor emphasised.

At today's workshop, attended by over 150 delegates, senior audiologist Muthuselvi along with a sign language interpreter explained the importance and application of sign languages.

Demonstrations on the usage of ear protection devices were also done and an exhibition on deafness and hearing aids was arranged.