Worker steals 25 kg silver from jewellery shop in Chennai; aide held

The complainant, Srikant Sawan (50) of Wall Tax Road, runs a silver melting unit and also operates another silver shop in another neighbourhood, which was managed by another employee, Dagupandurang Rathod.

On July 24, Sawan gave 13 kg of silver to Rathod before leaving for Maharashtra. Later, a customer Anand handed over 3 kg of silver bars and Sawan's brother Sandeep gave 8.6 kg to Rathod for making silver items. In total, 24.6 kg of silver was with Rathod.

On July 30, Rathod allegedly locked the shop, switched off his mobile phone, and went absconding with all the silver, after which Sawan filed a complaint.