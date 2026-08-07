Worker steals 25 kg silver from jewellery shop in Chennai; aide held

CHENNAI: Police have arrested one person in connection with the theft of 24.6 kg of silver from a jewellery shop in the Elephant Gate area and recovered 7.11 kg of silver bars.
The complainant, Srikant Sawan (50) of Wall Tax Road, runs a silver melting unit and also operates another silver shop in another neighbourhood, which was managed by another employee, Dagupandurang Rathod.
On July 24, Sawan gave 13 kg of silver to Rathod before leaving for Maharashtra. Later, a customer Anand handed over 3 kg of silver bars and Sawan's brother Sandeep gave 8.6 kg to Rathod for making silver items. In total, 24.6 kg of silver was with Rathod.
On July 30, Rathod allegedly locked the shop, switched off his mobile phone, and went absconding with all the silver, after which Sawan filed a complaint.
Police traced Rathod's associate, Thukkaram Karat (26) and arrested him on Wednesday and seized 7.11 kg of silver bars from him.
Police said Karat runs a silver shop near Rathod's store. Rathod had allegedly given him about 8 kg of the stolen silver before fleeing. Karat melted the silver and used it for his business.
Karat was remanded to judicial custody. Police said efforts are on to trace Rathod.