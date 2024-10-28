Worker falls from 40ft at Chennai airport; critical

CHENNAI: A labourer engaged in beautifying works at Chennai airport suffered serious injuries after he fell from a height of 40 feet.

According to airport sources, they were engaged in beautification works ahead of Deepavali. The airport management had given the contract to a private contractor who hired hundreds of workers.

The injured Selvam (26) of Marakkanam was assigned to tie decorative lights at Terminal 2 in the international terminal when the incident happened early Sunday at around 3 am, police said.

His co-workers who witnessed the accident rushed to his aid and moved him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he is under treatment. Police said his condition is serious.

Airport police are investigating if the contractor had provided enough safety equipment like harnesses and helmets for the workers and the reason for the worker’s fall.