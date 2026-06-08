Work on 48-metre ROB on Cochrane Basin Road to start by next week

Corporation officials stated that the ROB would reduce traffic congestion in North Chennai and provide relief to residents of Tondiarpet, Korukkupet, and their neighbourhoods.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore on 2,558 square metres of land, the ROB is 448 metres long and 10 metres wide with 0.5-metre crash barrier on both lanes. Service road is 5 metres wide on both sides, and also included a 1.5-metre footpath and storm water drain of 1.5 x 1.5 metres.