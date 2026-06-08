Work on 448-metre ROB on Cochrane Basin Road to start by next week

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to begin construction of a 448-metre Road Over Bridge (ROB) at level crossing 2A across the railway track on Cochrane Basin Road in Tondiarpet by next week. The work is expected to be completed in 18 months.
Corporation officials stated that the ROB would reduce traffic congestion in North Chennai and provide relief to residents of Tondiarpet, Korukkupet, and their neighbourhoods.
Built at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore on 2,558 square metres of land, the ROB is 448 metres long and 10 metres wide with 0.5-metre crash barrier on both lanes. Service road is 5 metres wide on both sides, and also included a 1.5-metre footpath and storm water drain of 1.5 x 1.5 metres.
Total land acquired includes 1,277 square metres of patta and 1281 square metres of government land. A civic official said, “The test pit works are underway by the TNPDCL and Metro Water departments to find the placement of the electrical cable and pipelines below the proposed project area. The ROB works are expected to start by next week.”
The Land Acquisition Officer (LAO) is to be appointed by the Chennai collector. And 40 metres of the ROB construction will be carried out by Southern Railway with girder launching and deck slab work directly over the active tracks, while remaining works including the approach roads, retaining walls, and ramps will be carried out by the GCC.
The foundation stone was laid by former Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 13. “The Traffic Police has also accorded permission for traffic diversion from June 6 this year to December 5, 2027. We expect the ROB to be completed before the deadline,” added the official.
TK Shanmugam, president, Federation for North Chennai Residents’ Welfare Associations (FNCRWA), said, “Already we asked the GCC to simultaneously carry out the LC 2A and LC 2B works to ease traffic congestion. The ROB will help thousands of people in IOCL, Manali, Tondiarpet and Wall Tax Road. Also, we urge the construction to be completed within the deadline.”