Women’s Christian College celebrates graduation ceremony

CHENNAI: Graduation ceremony is less about but one of calling, not of what one has completed but of what one is sent out to begin, said Vasanthi Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor, Captain Williamson Sangma State University, Meghalaya.
Delivering the graduation address at the Women’s Christian College (WCC) on Saturday, Vasanthi, an alumna of the college, reminded the graduates that one’s education should be reflective of one’s commitment to a better world. “Communities need educated people who are willing to engage with public health, social equity, environmental responsibility, ethical leadership and compassionate service,” she said.
Quoting American essayist Ralf Waldo Emerson, she advised the young graduates that instead of following the beaten path, they should go where there is no path and leave a trail.
During the ceremony held at the Lucy Peabody Auditorium on campus, 1,514 students - 553 from Shift I and the remaining 961 from Shift II were declared graduates.
The Miller Medal for the best outgoing student of the college was awarded to Deva Sherly DI, the Dr Renuka Mukerji Somasekhar Medal for the best outgoing undergraduate student was awarded to Salaama Marjan.
WCC principal Dr Lilian I Jasper presented the annual report highlighting the achievements of the institution, and also encouraged the graduates to allow curiosity to guide their learning, openness to shape their relationships, and humility to deepen their wisdom.