Women’s Christian College celebrates graduation ceremony

Quoting American essayist Ralf Waldo Emerson, she advised the young graduates that instead of following the beaten path, they should go where there is no path and leave a trail.

During the ceremony held at the Lucy Peabody Auditorium on campus, 1,514 students - 553 from Shift I and the remaining 961 from Shift II were declared graduates.

The Miller Medal for the best outgoing student of the college was awarded to Deva Sherly DI, the Dr Renuka Mukerji Somasekhar Medal for the best outgoing undergraduate student was awarded to Salaama Marjan.