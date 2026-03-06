Women take the wheel at 25th Duchess Car Rally

CHENNAI: The 25th edition of the Duchess All Women Car Rally will be held on March 8, starting at 8 am from Savera Hotel. This milestone event celebrates 25 years of encouraging women to take part in motorsport and community activities. Over 150 cars are expected to take part, with participants from diverse backgrounds joining the rally. “So far, around 100 cars have registered. The participants will cover a distance of about 50 km and we will be adding a few twists along the route with clues,” says a spokesperson from Savera.