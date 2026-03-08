‘Women of Chennai’: Daily Thanthi, SRMIST honour changemakers across sectors ahead of Women’s Day

Delivering the keynote address, Apoorva spoke about the evolving role of women in society and the importance of mutual support among women. “I haven’t participated in Women’s Day events in the last 4-5 years for personal reasons. But when organisers requested me to attend this programme, I cancelled my trip to Munnar to come here,” she said. “Women usually have a long to-do list. But who are we? We are the people who make this world a happy place. We make the world a liveable place.”

At the same time, she pointed to a worrying social trend where women sometimes fail to support one another. “As women, somewhere we’re not helping each other enough. Society has become more self-centred, and that concerns me,” Apoorva added.

The programme also featured a panel discussion focusing on women entrepreneurship, access to finance and the challenges faced by women seeking to start businesses.

The panel included Padmavathi Srikanth, Field General Manager of Indian Bank (Chennai); Janaki Maya, founder of Cake Square; and Divya Swapna Raj, chairperson of the Women’s League Foundation. The discussion was moderated by Hema Rakesh. The panel explored practical issues faced by women entrepreneurs, particularly when approaching banks for loans and financial support.