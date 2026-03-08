‘Women of Chennai’: Daily Thanthi, SRMIST honour changemakers across sectors ahead of Women’s Day

CHENNAI: In a celebration of leadership, resilience and social contribution, Daily Thanthi, in association with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), honoured women achievers across diverse fields at the ‘Women of Chennai’ awards ceremony held at the Women’s Christian College (WCC) auditorium in Nungambakkam on Friday.
The event, organised ahead of International Women’s Day, brought together administrators, bankers, entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare professionals and grassroots contributors, highlighting the growing influence of women in shaping the social and economic landscape of Chennai.
Apoorva, member, Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, and former IAS officer, attended the function as chief guest. The event began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Apoorva, Daily Thanthi Group General Manager J Mariappan and Indian Bank Chennai zone Field General Manager Padmavathi Srikanth.
The initiative was jointly presented by the Thanthi group and SRMIST, in association with MIOT International Hospital. Associate sponsors included Sathya Agencies, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Indian Bank, Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Sreeleathers and WCC.
The initiative is aimed at identifying and recognising women who have made meaningful contributions to society across various domains such as entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, social work, arts, sports and youth leadership.
Welcoming the gathering, Daily Thanthi Group General Manager Mariappan praised Apoorva’s administrative leadership and recalled her tenure as District Collector of Dharmapuri. “She demonstrated strong administrative skill and courage as a bureaucrat. Her tenure in Dharmapuri district remains notable,” he said.
Mariappan also referred to the implementation of the ‘Cradle Baby’ scheme, introduced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to prevent female infanticide. “Apoorva played an important role in implementing the scheme during her tenure as collector. She stands as a living example for today’s women,” he pointed out.
Delivering the keynote address, Apoorva spoke about the evolving role of women in society and the importance of mutual support among women. “I haven’t participated in Women’s Day events in the last 4-5 years for personal reasons. But when organisers requested me to attend this programme, I cancelled my trip to Munnar to come here,” she said. “Women usually have a long to-do list. But who are we? We are the people who make this world a happy place. We make the world a liveable place.”
At the same time, she pointed to a worrying social trend where women sometimes fail to support one another. “As women, somewhere we’re not helping each other enough. Society has become more self-centred, and that concerns me,” Apoorva added.
The programme also featured a panel discussion focusing on women entrepreneurship, access to finance and the challenges faced by women seeking to start businesses.
The panel included Padmavathi Srikanth, Field General Manager of Indian Bank (Chennai); Janaki Maya, founder of Cake Square; and Divya Swapna Raj, chairperson of the Women’s League Foundation. The discussion was moderated by Hema Rakesh. The panel explored practical issues faced by women entrepreneurs, particularly when approaching banks for loans and financial support.
Padmavathi emphasised the importance of financial awareness and planning.
“Women entrepreneurs must clearly define their business idea and understand the financial requirements before approaching a bank. Awareness about schemes and documentation is essential,” she said.
Panellists encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to begin by identifying their professional interests and then systematically building their enterprise. “Deciding the right profession or business is the first step. Once that clarity comes, the rest becomes easier,” said a panellist.
Organisers said the ‘Women of Chennai’ platform was designed not only to recognise achievers but also women whose work created a tangible impact in society, from education and healthcare to sports, culture and entrepreneurship. By bringing together role models from multiple sectors, the event sought to encourage more women to pursue leadership roles and contribute actively to community development.
The event concluded with the presentation of awards to the winners in all eight categories, followed by interactions with participants and attendees.