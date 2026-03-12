Woman with rare pregnancy disorder delivers healthy baby at Kilpauk Medical College

The patient, Vijayalakshmi (name changed), an antenatal mother working as a house help from Ayanavaram, was admitted to the hospital with severe complications, including acute anaemia, extremely low platelet count and reduced amniotic fluid levels around the baby. As she had previously undergone a cesarean delivery and her condition was critical, doctors decided to perform an emergency cesarean section after transfusing blood and platelets.

However, following the surgery, the patient's condition deteriorated further. Her platelet count and haemoglobin levels continued to fall, and her urine output began decreasing, with laboratory investigations showing rapid destruction of red blood cells and platelets. Doctors suspected Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP), a rare but highly fatal blood disorder that can lead to widespread clotting and multi-organ failure if not treated immediately.