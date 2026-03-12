Woman with rare pregnancy disorder delivers healthy baby at Kilpauk Medical College

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital have successfully treated a pregnant woman suffering from a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, saving both the mother and her newborn after weeks of intensive medical care.
The patient, Vijayalakshmi (name changed), an antenatal mother working as a house help from Ayanavaram, was admitted to the hospital with severe complications, including acute anaemia, extremely low platelet count and reduced amniotic fluid levels around the baby. As she had previously undergone a cesarean delivery and her condition was critical, doctors decided to perform an emergency cesarean section after transfusing blood and platelets.
However, following the surgery, the patient's condition deteriorated further. Her platelet count and haemoglobin levels continued to fall, and her urine output began decreasing, with laboratory investigations showing rapid destruction of red blood cells and platelets. Doctors suspected Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP), a rare but highly fatal blood disorder that can lead to widespread clotting and multi-organ failure if not treated immediately.
Speaking to DT Next Hospital Dean, Dr Kavitha said the patient was immediately placed under intensive monitoring and blood samples were sent for the ADAMTS13 Test, which later confirmed pregnancy-associated TTP, a condition with a mortality rate of nearly 90% if not promptly diagnosed and treated.
Doctors initiated high-dose steroid therapy, emergency plasma exchange, and immunotherapy with Rituximab, an antibody drug, along with daily plasma exchange therapy.
Over 42 days of intensive treatment, the patient underwent 15 cycles of plasma exchange and continued weekly immunotherapy, which gradually stabilised her blood counts and reduced abnormal clotting.
During the course of treatment, the patient also delivered a healthy baby girl, and both mother and child were closely monitored by specialists from multiple departments.
After weeks of treatment, the patient achieved remission, and her condition improved steadily. She has now been discharged, but will continue immunotherapy.
Pointing out that such advanced treatment, including repeated plasma exchange procedures, immunotherapy and intensive care, could cost around 40 lakhs in a private hospital, the doctor said the entire treatment was provided free of cost under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and through government-supported Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) services.