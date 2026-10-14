Woman who went missing 4 days ago found dead at Mylapore MRTS railway station

However, the mother and daughter got down at Mylapore station after Vijaya complained of severe stomach pain. Gayathri waited at the platform while Vijaya went to the restroom. When Vijaya took unusually long to return, Gayathri went looking for her. After failing to locate her mother, Gayathri registered a missing person complaint.

On Monday, commuters alerted railway staff about a foul smell coming from the ground floor. The Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a search of the station premises and found Vijaya’s decomposed body in an abandoned room used to dump old furniture.

Her body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem examination. The police suspect that the woman may have fallen from the second floor through a narrow opening while trying to access the restroom. Further investigations are underway.