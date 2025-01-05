Woman tenant held for stealing 25 sovereign gold jewels from Puzhal house

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman, Rekha, was arrested by the Puzhal police for allegedly stealing gold jewels weighing around 25 sovereigns from a house in Puzhal. The theft occurred on December 19, 2024, when the homeowner, Amutha, resident of Bhajanaikoil street had left her house unlocked to bring her children from the school.

Rekha, who was a tenant in the house for three months, had gained Amutha's trust before stealing the jewels on 19 December.

The police recovered six sovereign of the total 25 sovereign of stolen jewels and produced Rekha in court, where she was remanded to judicial custody. Police said Rekha was involved in a murder case in the neighbouring Thiruvallur district.