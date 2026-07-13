Woman stabbed to death at home in suspected robbery bid

The victim was identified as R Vanaja, who lived with her husband, Radhakrishnan, near the old bus stand in Pazhaverkadu. Their children, a son and two daughters, are married and live separately, police said.

Radhakrishnan ran a provision store near their home while Vanaja sold idli batter from home. On Monday morning, Vanaja returned home after assisting her husband at the shop. Around noon, when Radhakrishnan came back and opened the locked house, he found Vanaja lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on her neck.