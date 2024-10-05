Woman protests on National Highway near Maduranthagam to control stray dog menace

CHENNNAI: A 77-year-old woman protested on the National Highway near Maduranthagam against the district administration to take steps to control the stray dog menace on Friday.

Panchatsaram Ammal of Melmaruvathur was staying in a rented house in Sothupakkam near Maduranthagam.

A month ago Panchatsaram Ammal was bitten by a stray dog and she was admitted to the hospital and completed her treatments.

Recently Panchatsaram Ammal filed a petition with the Chengalpattu district collector to take steps to control the stray dogs as nearly 100 people suffered dog bites in the last three months.

However, since there was development in her petition on Friday afternoon Panchatsaram started to protest against the local body on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway by holding a placard.

Soon the Melmaruvathur police who visited the spot detained the woman at the police station and the police after inquiry asked the woman to file a petition again and the police also promised to take the issue to the local body and Blue Cross.