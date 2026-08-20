Woman, mother held for looting Rs 1.2 lakh cash, ring from neighbour in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman and her daughter were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 1.2 lakh cash and a gold ring from their neighbour's house in Tiruvottiyur.
The complainant, Revathi (33) of Sathuma Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, runs a beauty parlour.
On August 9, Revathi had kept her savings of Rs 1.2 lakh and a half-sovereign gold ring in the locker in her house.
When she checked the locker recently, the valuables were missing. After searching the entire house, Revathi filed a police complaint.
After investigations, the police detained Revathi's neighbours, Suganya (32) and her mother, Shanthi (55), for questioning based on credible proof.
The woman and her mother agreed to have stolen the items during one of their visits to Revathi's house. The police recovered Rs 42,500 from them.
Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.