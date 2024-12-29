Woman jumps into Kancheepuram lake to save grandkids, all 3 drown

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old woman and her two grandchildren aged 13 and 9 died after drowning in a lake in their neighbourhood, in Kancheepuram on Saturday. The children had gone to visit their grandmother during the Christmas holidays.

According to the police, the deceased were Deepak (13), Vanitha (9) and Padma (58). The children were residents of Ayanavaram who went to Uthiramerur near Kancheepuram a few days ago to visit Padma during the Christmas holidays.

On Saturday morning, Padma, the children, and their father Vinoth went swimming in Venganchery lake. As it rained heavily in the recent days, the lake had more water than usual. Officials said Padma was washing the clothes in the lake while the children along with their father were swimming.

The father and kids went to the deeper part of the lake, where the children began drowning. Vinoth was unable to swim and save the children. Seeing this, Padma rushed in and tried to save them but all four started drowning.

Hearing their cries, the local residents jumped in the water and tried to rescue the family. But they could save only Vinoth.

On information, a team of police from the Magaral station and a rescue team from Uthiramerur rushed to the spot. After a search, they recovered the bodies of Padma, Vanitha, and Deepak. The bodies were sent to the Kancheepuram GH and the police have registered a case.