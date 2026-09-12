Woman held for trying to use fake Rs 500 note at Aavin outlet in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman was arrested in Aminjikarai after she tried to use a counterfeit currency note at an Aavin outlet.
Police recovered further Rs 42,000 worth counterfeit currency notes from her house.
The outlet manager, Siva became suspicious after she handed him a Rs 500 note after buying milk.
When he questioned her about the note, she allegedly tried to leave, following which he alerted the police.
Police detained Alamelu (46) for further questioning and later searched her house and seized counterfeit Rs 500 notes with a total face value of Rs 42,000.
She was arrested, produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. During questioning, Alamelu allegedly claimed that she had found the notes in a garbage bin.
Police, however, said the currency appeared to have been kept ready for circulation and are investigating its source and whether others were involved.