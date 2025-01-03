Woman held for allegedly stealing gold anklet

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a gold anklet from a girl at the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore.

The arrested woman was identified as Kalaivani of Kotturpuram, who allegedly stole the anklet from the girl on 13 December 2024.

The girl visited the temple with her parents. They later found the one sovereign gold anklet was missing.

Her father, Mahesh Kumar, lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police station. Based on the complaint Mylapore police investigated the case and zeroed in on suspect Kalaivani.