Begin typing your search...

    Woman held for allegedly stealing gold anklet

    The arrested woman was identified as Kalaivani of Kotturpuram, who allegedly stole the anklet from the girl on 13 December 2024

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Jan 2025 7:31 AM IST
    Woman held for allegedly stealing gold anklet
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 59-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a gold anklet from a girl at the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore.

    The arrested woman was identified as Kalaivani of Kotturpuram, who allegedly stole the anklet from the girl on 13 December 2024.

    The girl visited the temple with her parents. They later found the one sovereign gold anklet was missing.

    Her father, Mahesh Kumar, lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police station. Based on the complaint Mylapore police investigated the case and zeroed in on suspect Kalaivani.

    Mylaporekapaleeswarar temple
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick