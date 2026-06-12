Chennai: TVK functionary booked for harassing woman; party removes him from posts

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Alandur, is employed as the person in charge of a women's fitness centre in Ward 160. In her complaint to the St Thomas Mount police, she alleged that Alandur North TVK area secretary Vembuli harassed her and pressured her to comply with his demands in order to retain her position at the facility.

She further alleged that the party functionary frequently visited her residence during late hours and caused her distress. Based on the complaint, the St Thomas Mount police registered a case under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and launched an investigation.