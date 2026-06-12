Chennai: TVK functionary booked for harassing woman; party removes him from posts

CHENNAI: Police have registered a case against a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary for allegedly harassing a woman who works as the in-charge of a women's fitness centre in Alandur, and an investigation is under way.
According to police, the complainant, a resident of Alandur, is employed as the person in charge of a women's fitness centre in Ward 160. In her complaint to the St Thomas Mount police, she alleged that Alandur North TVK area secretary Vembuli harassed her and pressured her to comply with his demands in order to retain her position at the facility.
She further alleged that the party functionary frequently visited her residence during late hours and caused her distress. Based on the complaint, the St Thomas Mount police registered a case under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, citing conduct that had brought disrepute to the party, Chennai Suburban TVK district secretary Saravanan announced the removal of Vembuli from all party posts, including his primary membership.
Police said efforts are under way to trace Vembuli, who is currently absconding. The investigation is continuing.