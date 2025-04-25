Woman found dead in washroom at T Nagar apartment

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old woman half undressed with frothing at her mouth was found dead in a washroom on the ground floor of an apartment complex in T Nagar on Tuesday.

The police said that the woman had come to the apartment in the morning along with her daughter-in-law to inquire about domestic help jobs and returned home.

The police said that later in the evening, the woman, G Vijaya, was found dead in the washroom allotted for domestic help and security personnel.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, when Vijaya did not return home, Kanmani tried calling her number. After multiple attempts, one of the security guards answered the phone and told Kanmani that Vijaya was lying unconscious. Kanmani rushed to the apartment and found her mother-in-law dead. The police were alerted who recovered the body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

The Mambalam police have ruled out any foul play and said that preliminary post-mortem reports did not indicate strangulation or any signs of sexual assault. Further probe is on.