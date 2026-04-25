Woman found dead at home in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman was found dead at her residence near Poondi in Tiruvallur district on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Monika of Pullarambakkam village.
Police said that Monika got married to Akash (26) of Jayaram Street in Poondi two years ago. Akash works at a private textile shop in Tiruvallur, while Monika was a homemaker.
Police sources said the couple were having domestic troubles in the last few months. On Friday night, Akash, along with his parents and younger brother, slept on the terrace due to the heat, while Monika remained inside the house. On Saturday morning, Akash found her unresponsive in the bedroom and alerted the police.
Pullarambakkam police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police said preliminary inquiry suggested that the family was opposed to the marriage leading to frequent quarrels between the couple, which could have triggered her decision.
A case has been registered. As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquiry has been ordered.